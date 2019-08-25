Home

JOHN P. KENNEDY Jr.

JOHN P. KENNEDY Jr. Notice
KENNEDY
JOHN P. JR.
of Springfield, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the of 82. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of 56 years to Patricia (nee Matsinger) Kennedy. Loving Father of John (Amy), Jennifer (Joseph) Kissinger, Joseph, Patti Anne (Joseph) Lewis, Chad (Jessica), Gregory (Kristy) Kennedy. Also survived by 12 grandchildren. Brother of Thomas (Evelyn) and Gerald ( Sally). Brother-in-law of Sr. Marie Claire, IHM. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Aug. 27th at St. Kevin's Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions made to Camilla Hall, 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
