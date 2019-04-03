Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
JOHN P. SHIELDS

JOHN P. SHIELDS Notice
SHIELDS
JOHN P. "JACK"
April 1, 2019. Coast Guard Vet. Age 84, of Roxborough. Husband of Jacqueline T. (nee McMahon), father of Jack P. Jr. (Sandy), Dennis M. Shields, Susan T. Dudek (Ted), Michael F. Shields (Gabrielle), Eileen P. Baldo (Ted), brother of Dorothy Wines and Marie Leneweaver and the late Peter and James Shields; also survived by 12 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Saturday 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church. Int. Westminster Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to Friends of St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St., Phila. PA 19127.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
