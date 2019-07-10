|
|
HILL
JOHN PATRICK
Age 53, of Fairmount Section of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on July 5th 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Hill (nee DeGothseir). He was the beloved husband of Eneida Hill (nee Vazquez); devoted father of Devon, Samantha and John; son-in-law of Francesca Vazquez and loving fur dad to Buddy and Butchy. Caring sibling to his sister, Betty Marie Hill (Chris Montowski) and his brother, James Dana (Veronica). Proud uncle to his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Employed at Temple University, John appreciated the comradery of his fellow workers.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Friday, July 12th, at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Thursday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Friday, from 8 to 9:30 A.M., DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., 215-563-3655. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019