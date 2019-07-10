Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PATRICK HILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN PATRICK HILL Notice
HILL
JOHN PATRICK


Age 53, of Fairmount Section of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on July 5th 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Hill (nee DeGothseir). He was the beloved husband of Eneida Hill (nee Vazquez); devoted father of Devon, Samantha and John; son-in-law of Francesca Vazquez and loving fur dad to Buddy and Butchy. Caring sibling to his sister, Betty Marie Hill (Chris Montowski) and his brother, James Dana (Veronica). Proud uncle to his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Employed at Temple University, John appreciated the comradery of his fellow workers.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Friday, July 12th, at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Thursday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Friday, from 8 to 9:30 A.M., DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., 215-563-3655. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now