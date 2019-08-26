|
SWEENEY
JOHN PATRICK
August 23, 2019. Son of the late William Sr. and Loretta (nee Walsh); father of Melissa Michalczyk; brother of William Sweeney (MaryAnn), Loretta Stendardo (Anthony), Margaret DeMilto, Eileen Shiffler, and Marie Capasso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, Belgrade and Allegheny. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Stormtheheavens.org would be appreciated. Arranged by:
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019