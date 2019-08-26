Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PATRICK SWEENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN PATRICK SWEENEY Notice
SWEENEY
JOHN PATRICK


August 23, 2019. Son of the late William Sr. and Loretta (nee Walsh); father of Melissa Michalczyk; brother of William Sweeney (MaryAnn), Loretta Stendardo (Anthony), Margaret DeMilto, Eileen Shiffler, and Marie Capasso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, Belgrade and Allegheny. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Stormtheheavens.org would be appreciated. Arranged by:
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.