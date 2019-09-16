|
ADAMS
JOHN QUINCY
Age 93 of West Grove, passed away on September 9, 2019. John was the son of the late Alfred J. Adams and the late Marie English Adams. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Helen Schwakoff Adams; his loving children, Carol Tompkins (George), Diane Watson (the late Robert), John J. Adams (Karen), David Adams; his brother, Edward J. Adams, F.S.C.; his sister, Mary M. Adams; four grandchildren, David G. Adams, Melissa L. Bailey, Joshua Adams, and Christopher Watson; as well as his great-grandson, Chase Bailey. He was predeceased by his brothers, the late Alfred J. and Joseph F. Adams.
A Viewing will be held for John on Wednesday, September 18, from 10 to 11:15 A.M., at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 300 State Road, West Grove, PA. His Funeral Mass will begin promptly at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in John's memory to the . Arr. by
FOULK FUNERAL HOME
West Grove, PA
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019