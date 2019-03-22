|
|
JORDAN
JOHN R.
Suddenly, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving companion of Ethel Sembrot, devoted father of Joseph Jauss, Denise Garden, Sherald Morrison, Joseph Jordan, and the late John Jordan. Dear grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday Evening 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and also Monday 8:30 to 9:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Phila., PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., St. Anne Church (upper church). Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019