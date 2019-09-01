Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. LEARY Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. LEARY Sr. Notice
LEARY
JOHN R. , SR.


Age 67, of Croydon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Temple University Hospital. Devoted husband of Eleanor M. (Russell). Loving father of Bridget (John Fahey), Donna, John R. Jr. (Samantha) and Robert Leary; grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 4. He is also survived by 6 brothers and 1 sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation, Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 P.M. at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Service at 7:30 P.M. Interment private.

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now