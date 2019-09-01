|
LEARY
JOHN R. , SR.
Age 67, of Croydon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Temple University Hospital. Devoted husband of Eleanor M. (Russell). Loving father of Bridget (John Fahey), Donna, John R. Jr. (Samantha) and Robert Leary; grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 4. He is also survived by 6 brothers and 1 sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation, Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 P.M. at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Service at 7:30 P.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019