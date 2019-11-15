|
TAYLOR
JOHN R.
Of Glendale, CA and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, age 83, peacefully passed away on November 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Son of the late John and Alice (nee Furey). Beloved husband of Valerie (nee Donahue) and devoted father to John and Valerie. Dearest brother of Donald (Claire), Patricia (late George), Rodger (Patricia) and the late Charles (Karen). He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2319 S. 3rd St. Phila., PA 19148. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inurnment Forrest Lawn Mausoleum, Hollywood Hills, CA. Memorial donations in his name can be made to the above-mentioned Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019