Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
104 Louella Ave
Wayne, PA
JOHN RICHARD SHAW

JOHN RICHARD SHAW Notice
SHAW
JOHN RICHARD
of St. Davids and Ocean Grove, NJ on July 23, 2019. He is survived by his collegue and companion, Gordon Turk, several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 A.M., St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 104 Lovella Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his nmae may be made to the Organ Endowment Fund of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Assoc., 54 Pitman Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.

STUARD FH - Newtown Sq.
Family owned since 1822

Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
