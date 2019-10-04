|
|
CURTIN
JOHN T.
On September 29, 2019, of West Chester, formerly of Overbrook and Eagles Mere, PA. He was the widower of M. Barbara. Devoted father of Claire Keefe (Ronald), Andrew (Margaret), Mary E., and Philip (Sandra). Beloved "Poppy" to grand-children Daniel (Ashley), Alicia, Brendan (Viviana), Colin, Sean, Alexandra, Haley, Riley and great-grandchild, Milena Elizabeth. Preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Thomas.
Formerly a Partner and Of Counsel in the law firm of Philips, Curtin and DiGiacomo presently in Berwyn, PA. He served in the Army Air Corps in WWII, was active in the alumni of his much-loved alma mater, St. Joe's Prep and the Hamilton Bridge Club of Philadelphia.
A private Memorial Service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19130.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019