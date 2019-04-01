Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
JOHN GILLIN
JOHN T. GILLIN

JOHN T. GILLIN Notice
GILLIN
JOHN T.


March 28, 2019-of Malvern, PA. Beloved husband of the late Sandra "Sandy" O'Neill Gillin. Devoted father of John T., Jr. (Pam), Pamela Mannion (Dennis), Leslie Bohner (Robert) and Peter J. (Kate), and beloved Pop Pop of 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Katherine C. Craig. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James J. Gillin and Robert M. Gillin, and sister Frances Gillin Conway. Funeral Mass Friday April 5, 10:30 A.M. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd., Gladwyne, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Church after 9:30 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Malvern Preparatory School, 418 S. Warren Ave, Malvern, PA 19355 or Main Line Hospice, 240 Radnor Chester Rd, Ste 100, Radnor, PA 19087.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
