Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
242 S. 20th St
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
242 S. 20th St
Phila, PA
JOHN T. McFALL Notice
McFALL
JOHN T.
July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his brother Aloysius McFall; great nephew Andrew Watson. He is survived by his beloved niece Sheila Mahlman; great nieces Trinity Watson and Haley Bakanowsky; 1 brother Richard T. McFall; 3 sisters Margaret Mary McFall (Louis Mahlman), Claire Marie McFall (Jim Campion), Geralyn Marie McFall (Johnathan Curzon), and several friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Wed. July 31st at St. Patrick's Church, 242 S. 20th St. Phila. Pa. 19103 (upper church). A Viewing will be held in church from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Yeadon PA. Arr. by DINAN FH.
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019
