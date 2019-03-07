McGOWAN

JOHN T. "TERRY"

Age 80, died peacefully on February 21, 2019. Terry is survived by his 2 brothers, Jim of Havertown PA and Bill of Hockessin DE, and their wives, Kathy and Christi. He is also survived by the following nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces: Bob, Amy, Logan and Jack Schillat, Mike, Vickie and Riley McGowan, Kimberly and Alexandria Sivak, Stephen and Evelyn McGowan.

He graduated from Haverford High School in 1956 and West Chester University in 1960 with a degree in Mathematics. He was a long time proud teacher at Marple Newtown H.S. where he worked for more than 30 years. He was known for his -joyful delivery of the morning announcements every day after arriving at school in his signature corvette.

In his long and fruitful life, Terry enjoyed water skiing, tennis, as well as enjoying a slot machine or 2 in his days. He was a proud alum of West Chester University and member of the Ocean City Tabernacle.

At Terry's request, his body will be donated to the University of Pennsylvania for the advancement of science.

