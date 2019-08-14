Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
JOHN T. O'DONNELL


1944 - 2019
JOHN T. O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL
JOHN T.


On August 11, 2019, age 75 years, of Rockledge. Beloved husband of Bernadette Cooke O'Donnell. Loving father of Colin O'Donnell (Renae). Grand-father of Raelyn and Keenan. Brother of Judy Smith, Peter, Linda, Jane Bauers, Mark, Dennis, Sally Engler, Chris, Betsy Samuels, Fran Stredny, David and the late Maureen Hilton. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at the Church from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Aid For Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
