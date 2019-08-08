Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
SAINT PAUL’S EVANGELICAL CHURCH
415 E. ATHENS AVENUE
ARDMORE,, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
SAINT PAUL’S EVANGELICAL CHURCH
415 E. ATHENS AVENUE
ARDMORE, PA
View Map
JOHN T. "TED" ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON
JOHN T. "TED"


On August 6, 2019, age 85, of West Chester, formerly of Havertown. Beloved husband of Claire (nee Fuhr); devoted father of Richard (Karen), John (Beth), Jay (Vicky), Sharon, Brent (Charlene); also survived by his 12 grandchildren.
Memorial Service Saturday, 11 A.M., in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore PA 19003, where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to . of S.E. PA, 427 Plymouth Road, Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting PA 19462. Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
