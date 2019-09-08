|
|
RUDOLPH
JOHN T.
Beloved husband, father and stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. Born in 1924, John grew up in Philadelphia, PA and Westfield, NJ. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Army Air Core serving as a squadron crew chief during WWII. For over 40 years he was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America as a scout, and later as both Assistant Scout Master and Scout Master of Troop 321 in Cheltenham, and Assistant Scout Master of Troop 100 at St. Martin of Tours Parish in Philadelphia. He married Dolores Bookheimer in 1947 and they resided in the Oxford Circle area of Philadelphia with their 5 children - Andrea Coyle, Karen Robinson, Melanie VanBlunk, Kenneth Rudolph, and Alan Rudolph. John and Dolores were happily married for 32 years. John was preceded in death by Dolores in 1979, then later by his son, Alan, in 2016. John retired from the Naval Air Develop-ment Center in Warminster, PA in 1984 where he worked for over 30 years as a tool and die maker, model maker, and as shop foreman.
In 1998 he married Marlene Ritter, of Philadelphia. They were happily married for 22 years and lived in Feasterville, PA. Marlene Ritter has 3 children from a previous marriage - David Ritter, Glenn Ritter, and Donna Ritter. John is survived by his 4 children; his wife Marlene and her 3 children; his sister Joan Foley, and 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. John will always be remembered as a faithful husband; as a devoted and influential father, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather; as a loyal friend; as a leader and mentor to many people; for his interests in science and nature; as a master craftsman in both metalworking and woodworking; and as a living example of selflessness in how he lived his life.
An informal Viewing starting at 9:30 A.M. will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA. Military honors immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in John's name to The , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019