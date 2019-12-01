Home

JOHN T. WISNER Jr.

JOHN T. WISNER Jr. Notice
WISNER
JOHN T., JR.


On November 23, 2019, formerly of Swarthmore PA. Loving husband of the late Alice (nee Loughron) Wisner. Brother of the late Dolores Devine. He is survived by his nephews, John Devine (Patricia) and Steven (Sandy); his cousin, Thomas McGeehin; and his extended Wilson and Kennedy Family. Funeral Liturgy 10:30 A.M. Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes R.C. Church, Fairview Rd. and Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081 where relatives and friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
