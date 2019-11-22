|
Passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Cypress Village, Jacksonville, FL. He was 87. John was born to Edwin and Hazel Tait in Moline, IL in 1932. After enrolling at Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, John interrupted his studies to join the Air Force in 1952. He graduated flight school and received his wings in 1954. After completing gunnery school, he deployed to Korea. He returned to the states in 1955, continuing to serve his country as an instructor pilot. After his tenure with the Air Force, John earned his law degree at the University of Illinois, Champaign, graduating in 1961.
John worked at Lincoln National Life insurance Co., State Farm Insurance Co., and Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co., where he served as Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer. He retired from Penn Mutual in 1995. John leaves behind a legacy of leadership and achievement that extended beyond his professional contributions. He had a profound commitment to community as well. John served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and as Chair of the Mayor's Task Force on Management and Productivity. He also worked closely with the Philadelphia Police Depart-ment, developing an education program for business leaders. He devoted time to various other organizations as well, including the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Mutual Life Insurance Tax Committee, Philadelphia Airport Advisory Council, Insurance Federation of America, Women's Way, Philadelphia Orchestra, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, American Council of Life Insurance and PENJERDEL Council.
John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Erlane D. Tait, as well as three children: Michael J. Tait (Monica) of Gainesville, FL, Robert E. Tait (Molly) of Doylestown, PA and Kathryn E. Schroeder (James) of West Chester, PA, as well as ten grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. John will be missed by his family, and his many dear friends.
The family will hold a Cele-bration of Life at a later date.
