Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodside Funeral Home-Quinton
613 Salem Quinton Rd. (Rt. 49)
Quinton, NJ 08072
(856) 339-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodside Funeral Home-Quinton
613 Salem Quinton Rd. (Rt. 49)
Quinton, NJ 08072
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cassidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas "The Jackman" Cassidy III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas "The Jackman" Cassidy III Notice
CASSIDY
JOHN THOMAS III
"The Jackman"


Age 68, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at home. Born Oct. 10, 1950 in Phila., PA. Preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Cassidy II; mother, Eleanor McGuigan; and brother, Daniel Louis Caldaretti. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Cassidy; son, Graham Cassidy; granddaughter, Danielle Cassidy; brother, Robert Cassidy; niece, Julia-Marie Cassidy; and nephew, Matthew Cassidy; and many cousins. Jack developed a passion for photography after taking an elective in college. He was a photographer for the Philadel-phia Flyers for 42 years. In addition to the Flyers, he occasionally photographed the Phillies, Philadelphia Eagles, many concerts and family events. Behind the camera was a man who truly lived life to the fullest. Everyone that was a part of his life would leave the room in laughing fits. He was a true character. There was nothing he loved more that his family and his cat, Angel.
Jackman's Celebration of Life will begin with Visitation from 10 A.M. until 12 Noon on Tuesday, September 24th at WOODSIDE FUNERAL HOME (Quinton Location), 613 Salem-Quinton Rd., Salem, NJ 08079. There will be a Memorial Service at 12 Noon. A short gathering will be held afterward at the Salem Oak Winery, 62 Railroad Ave., Pedricktown, NJ 08067. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's name to Ranch Hope for Boys, Inc., P.O. Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now