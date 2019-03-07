|
GALLAGHER
JOHN THOMAS
36, of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, on February 27, 2019. Beloved son of John "Jack" and Mary (Doyle) Gallagher; loving brother of Heather Lowes (Bryan) and Holly Worley (Andrew); dear uncle of Mirabelle, Declan, Serena and Austin; best friend of Craig Anderman. Also survived by a large, loving extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to Visit with his family 9:30-10:30 A.M. Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd, Chadds Ford, PA, followed by his Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Arrg. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019