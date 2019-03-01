|
|
WALTON
JOHN THOMAS
February 25, 2019, suddenly, age 29. Beloved son of Mary Katharine Walton and the late James Robert Walton; brother of James R. Walton (L. Wayles Wilson); also survived by god-parents, Charles McCormack and Jane Barnsteiner; and many family, friends, neighbors, teammates, and co-workers.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday morning, from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon, at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., 215-563-3655. Interment Laurel Hill Cem., Phila. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to John T. Walton Athletic Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 56143, Phila. PA 19130.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019