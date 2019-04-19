Home

JOHN V. "JACK" FREIDEL

April 17, 2019. 93 years old, born and raised in Phila., PA, recently living in Southampton, formerly of West View Shores, MD. Survived by his children, Linda Fenning (Ron), Jack (Mariclaire), Joyce Barkin (Peter) and Bill (Irina). Jack will also be missed by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was prede-ceased by his wife of 52 years, Lorraine (nee Daniels) and his granddaughter, Amy. Jack was an avid boater. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family. There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Please make checks payable to Children's Hospital of Philadel-phia, Pediatric Oncology Division. Please include Jack's name on the memo line. Gifts may be mailed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178. Gifts may also be made online at http://www. chop.edu/giving/foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
