Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Genevieve R.C. Church
Flourtown, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Genevieve R.C. Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve R.C. Church
HASSON
JOHN V. "JACK"


July 23, 2019, age 83, formerly of Wyndmoor, PA. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Lill). Loving father to Mary Rose (Dennis) Lynch, Patrick (Patricia) Hasson, Regina (Emmett) Daly, Suzanne (Vincent Paul) dePillis, Caroline (Brad) Williamson and John (Elaine) Hasson, Jr. He will also be missed by his 19 grandchildren: Bradley, Molly, Gordon, Grace, Hugh, Peter, Nicholas, Sarah, Sydney, Gus, Deirdre, Margaret, Caroline, Grace, Owen, Kerry, Katherine, Rory and Matthew.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jack's Viewing Friday July 26th, 4-7 P.M. and Saturday, 9-10 A.M. St. Genevieve R.C. Church, Flourtown, where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow Sat. July 27th, at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's name may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 West German-town Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
www.takeabreakfromcancer.org


Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019
