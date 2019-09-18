Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
JOHN HARRINGTON
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
JOHN W. HARRINGTON


1933 - 2019
JOHN W. HARRINGTON Notice
HARRINGTON
JOHN W.


Passed away Sept. 16, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 62 years to Eileen (nee Haughey). Loving father of John (the late Maria), and Noelle McMullin (Paul). Dear Poppy of Paul, Maggie, Jack, Danielle, and Stephanie. Brother of James, Clark, Roger, and the late Patricia McAllister and C. Robert. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday Eve 6-9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 and Friday 9 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 and/or C.R. Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1050 One Penn Center, Phila, PA 19103 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019
