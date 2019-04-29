Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
Warminster, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
Warminster, PA
View Map
JOHN W. "JACK" WIERCINSKI

JOHN W. "JACK" WIERCINSKI Notice
WIERCINSKI
JOHN "JACK" W.


On April 26th at age 76, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved Husband of 53 years of Suzanne (nee Maynes). Devoted Son of the late John and Mary (Kujawa) Wiercinski. Loving Father of Kristina Fleck, Esq. (Robert, Esq.), John and Gregory (Loni). Cherished Grandfather of Kristina Fleck, Jack and Samantha Wiercinski. Dear Brother of Patricia Fusaro and Barbara Cronin (Tom). Caring Brother-in-law of Dr. James F. Maynes (Karla). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at Nativity of Our Lord in Warminster, PA from 9AM-11 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass. Internment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, PA.

www.deckerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019
