|
|
BURLINGAME
JOHN WILLIS
Age 86, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Lassila) for 64 years, loving father of Michael Burlingame (Carole Chatelain) and Gary Burlingame (Deborah), grandfather of Laura, Lily, Caroline, Corey, and Christopher, and great grandfather of Luke, Lila, Kendall, and Charles. John was a metallurgical engineer for the Army. After retirement he was an adjunct professor at Drexel University. John devoted his time to his family, his church, enjoying nature, and keeping up with the latest in engineering. Relatives and friends and invited to his Viewing Saturday May 18th 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Wesley Enhanced Living (In Wesley Hall). His Service will follow at 3:00 P.M.
Online Condolences at
www.lambiefuneralhome.com.
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019