JOHNNY FOUNTAIN

JOHNNY FOUNTAIN Notice
FOUNTAIN
JOHNNY
Age 55, of Phila., John passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at home. He is survived by his sons, Theodore and Henry and his love Germaine. There will be a Memorial Service at Chestnut Hill Quaker Meeting on Thursday March 28th from 1-4 P.M. Seating will be limited. Please consider making a small contribution to help pay off his sons' student loans-something he wished he could have done before he died. Donations can be sent to Henry Fountain, 5412 Hermit Terrace, Phila., PA 19128.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
