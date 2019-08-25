Home

Age 83, passed away on August 21, 2019. Loving husband of Caroline (Carol); dear father of Jon Robert and the late Scott David. Loving Grampy of Anna, Scott, Jon E. and Nick. Friends are invited to greet the family Monday, August 26 from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service at the Chapel of Ann's Choice Retirement Community, Warminster, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Valley, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
