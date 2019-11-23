|
|
BOSTON
JONAS J. (MACKENZIE)
Of Wayne, passed away in Philadelphia, on Nov. 20, 2019. He was 82. Born in Athens, Greece, he was the son of the late Olympia Inglessis. He was the beloved husband of Ann Boston. Father of Desie (Bill) of Haverford; Nickie (Len) of Bryn Mawr and Mariann (Greg) of Ardmore and grand-father of Philip, Ilias and Sofia, Alexandra, Claudia and Nico.. Relatives and friends are invited for a gathering to celebrate his Life on Saturday, Nov. 30th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. - 1 P.M. at 220 Saint Georges Road, Ardmore, Pa. 19003. In lieu of flowers, be kind to everyone you meet be it a neighbor, friend or stranger as Jack did every day of his life!
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 23, 2019