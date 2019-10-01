|
|
ABRAHAM
JONATHAN A.
September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Bodway); loving father of Marissa (Noah Epstein) Abraham; cherished grandfather of Emma and Jacob Abraham; adored son of the late Mae and Harry Abraham; loving brother to David (Jan) Abraham and Cyd (Efraim) Nathan. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Wednesday October 2, 12:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Pancreatic Cancer Research Center www.me.upenn.edu/pcrc/donate.html.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019