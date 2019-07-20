|
LENROW
JONATHAN DREW
July 19, 2019. Loving husband of Lisa Lenrow. Beloved son of Myrna Dubin and Michael Lang. Devoted brother of the late Monica Dee. Also survived by his pets Angus, Ella and Belvedere. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday 2:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Contributions in Jon's memory may be made to First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, www.thefirstteephiladelphia.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 20, 2019