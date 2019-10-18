Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for JONATHAN KLEINBARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JONATHAN KLEINBARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONATHAN KLEINBARD Notice
KLEINBARD
JONATHAN


October 16, 2019. Husband of Joan (nee Matonis); brother of David Kleinbard, Pauline "Polly" Goldstein, Peter Kleinbard, and Alexa Kleinbard Roche.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 12 Noon precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, 6 to 9 P.M., at Congregation Mikveh Israel, 44 N. 4th St., Phila. PA 19106. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Mikveh Israel.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JONATHAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now