KLEINBARD
JONATHAN
October 16, 2019. Husband of Joan (nee Matonis); brother of David Kleinbard, Pauline "Polly" Goldstein, Peter Kleinbard, and Alexa Kleinbard Roche.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 12 Noon precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, 6 to 9 P.M., at Congregation Mikveh Israel, 44 N. 4th St., Phila. PA 19106. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Mikveh Israel.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019