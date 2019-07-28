Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JONATHAN SELIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JONATHAN R. SELIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONATHAN R. SELIG Notice
SELIG
JONATHAN R.


July 24, 2019, age 55 of Honolulu, HI formerly of Elkins Park PA lost his battle due to complications of cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kazuko and brother Andrew. He is survived by his son Julian T. Yamashita, brothers; Robert A. Selig, William S. Selig, Thomas M. Selig and sisters; Jeannie A. Selig, Cathy E. Shonkwiler and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be on August 11th from 1-4 at the home of Tom and Deidre Selig of Newtown Square, PA.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JONATHAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.