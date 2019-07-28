|
|
SELIG
JONATHAN R.
July 24, 2019, age 55 of Honolulu, HI formerly of Elkins Park PA lost his battle due to complications of cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kazuko and brother Andrew. He is survived by his son Julian T. Yamashita, brothers; Robert A. Selig, William S. Selig, Thomas M. Selig and sisters; Jeannie A. Selig, Cathy E. Shonkwiler and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be on August 11th from 1-4 at the home of Tom and Deidre Selig of Newtown Square, PA.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019