LESSACK
JORDAN IRWIN
Of Willow Grove, almost 86, died March 30, 2019 surrounded by his girls. Devoted husband of almost 60 years to Arlene (Levine). Loving father of Amy Lessack and Abby Lessack (Michael Grendzynski). Caring brother of Alan Lessack (Edina Salus). Jordan was a former partner in the stationery firm of The Adams-Lessack Company. He was a proud graduate of Central High School and Temple University. Jordan was a lover of pinochle, the study of history (particularly all the wars), and his idol, Sir Winston Churchill. Jordan had a large train collection which gave him tremendous pleasure to tinker with. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. The family will be at the Regency Towers, 1003 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Tuesday following burial and Wednesday beginning 3 PM. If desired, contributions in his memory would be appreciated at Female Hebrew Benevolent Society, 2125 Delancey Street, Phila., PA 19103 or Living Beyond Breast Cancer, 40 Monument Road - Suite 104 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019