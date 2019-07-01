Home

Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Assisi House
600 Red Hill Rd
Aston, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Assisi House
600 Red Hill Rd
Aston, PA
SR. JORDAN MARIE MARY W. GOEKE

SR. JORDAN MARIE MARY W. GOEKE Notice
SR. JORDAN MARIE
GOEKE, OSF
MARY W. GOEKE
On June 29, 2019 of Aston, PA.
Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Tuesday July 02, 2019 11 A.M. at Assisi House 600 Red Hill Rd Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Tuesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019
