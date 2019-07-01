|
|
SR. JORDAN MARIE
GOEKE, OSF
MARY W. GOEKE
On June 29, 2019 of Aston, PA.
Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Tuesday July 02, 2019 11 A.M. at Assisi House 600 Red Hill Rd Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Tuesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019