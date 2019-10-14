|
|
VILLACORTA
JOSE "TONY"
82 yrs. old, reached eternal peace on Oct. 9, 2019. Born in Manila, PI to the late Jose and Francesca Villacorta. Retired from Phila. Naval Shipyard and Phila. Housing Authority. Husband of the late Wilhelmina. Devoted father of Pamela (Christopher) and Gavin (Joanna) Cherished grand father of Beatrice and Frances brother of Victoria Cruz, Cesar, Luis and Aurora. A Celebration of Tony's Life will be Tuesday 6 to 8 P.M. at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, 7384 Ridge Ave., Phila. 19128, and on Wed. his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. 19444 Please send donations to .
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 14, 2019