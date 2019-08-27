|
CURCILLO
JOSEPH A., JR.
Age 82, grew up and lived in Philadelphia. He was the son of Elizabeth and Joseph Curcillo of South Philly and Calabria, Italy. On August 22, 1959, he married Patricia Ann Sheridan. As a union carpenter and then through Curcillo Associates, Inc., Joseph constructed many homes and commercial structures throughout Philadelphia, South-eastern Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey. He was always proud of his construc-tion of Modena & Morrell Parks in NE Philadelphia, the renova-tion of the Bourse Building in Center City, the Springfield Mall, and many projects at the Phila-delphia International Airport. He was a Scoutmaster who sat for years on the Eagle Scout Board of Review for Valley Forge Council. His most endur-ing legacy is the family that he built on a sturdy foundation of love and faith. He and Patricia spent 60 years building the Curcillo Family. He is survived by Patricia, their 3 sons, and their families. The family that he and Patricia built remains standing strong on this earth through his 3 boys: son, Joseph and his wife Deborah and their daughters, Olivia Curcillo Aungst (her husband Keenan Aungst) and Kaela Curcillo; son, Paul and his wife, Stephanie and their children, Gabrielle Curcillo Bidas (her husband Adam Bidas), Chiara Curcillo and Paul Curcillo, III; and son, Marc and his wife, Diane and their daughter, Joyce Diane Curcillo. He joined our Lord on August 25, 2019 with his entire family at his bedside. His family will outlive every building in which he drove a nail.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Wednesday, August 28th, 9:30 A.M., St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 920 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Joseph and Patricia Curcillo Scholarship Fund at Temple University. To give online go to giving.temple.edu type Joseph and Patricia Curcillo Scholar-ship Fund into the other designation field. In the tribute section, you can leave a message for the Curcillo Family.
To make a gift by phone please call 215-926-2500.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019