DeSHAYES
JOSEPH A. JR.
On the afternoon of July 12, 2019, Joseph Anthony DeShayes, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Sea Isle City, NJ surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his wife of 62 years, Nancy DeShayes (nee Dougherty). He is survived by 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Visitation Wednesday evening 6 to 9 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ and Thursday 10 to 11 AM at CHRIST THE KING RC CHURCH, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Mem. cont. may be made to Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019