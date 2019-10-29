Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Vincent's Seminary
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Vincent's Seminary
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent's Seminary
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent's Seminary
500 E. Chelten Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Princeton Abbey & Cemetery
75 Mapleton Rd
Princeton, PA
JOSEPH A. ELZI C.M.

JOSEPH A. ELZI C.M. Notice
ELZI, C.M.
JOSEPH A.
On October 27, 2019. Brother of Helen Hankard and Barbara Mullen. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Wednesday from 3 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M., and again on Thursday. from 9 to10 A.M., at St. Vincent's Seminary, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be Thursday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey & Cemetery. 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadel-phia, PA 19144.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
