GALEONE
JOSEPH A.
Passed away suddenly on February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Brower), devoted father of Deborah. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:15 A.M. St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Rhawnhurst-Castor Memorial Post #754, PO Box 63047, Phila., PA 19114 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019