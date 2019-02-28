Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GALEONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. GALEONE

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH A. GALEONE Notice
GALEONE
JOSEPH A.
Passed away suddenly on February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Brower), devoted father of Deborah. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:15 A.M. St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Rhawnhurst-Castor Memorial Post #754, PO Box 63047, Phila., PA 19114 would be appreciated.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now