Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
JOSEPH A. PLUNKETT Notice
PLUNKETT
JOSEPH A.
92 years old, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019, joining his wife, Marie (Mitzi) Plunkett, and daughter, Bette Henning. He is survived by his children, Joe and Claire Plunkett, Marie and Maldwyn Cooper, Ken Plunkett and Terry Lynn, Kathy and Bob Mahoney, son-in-law Kevin Henning, Tom Plunkett and Anna Gill, Louise and Mike Webb, Jim and Shannon Plunkett, twenty grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joe was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and La Salle College. He served with the US Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946. Joe worked for the FBI and spent most of his career with IBM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on a future date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA. Condolences:

www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
