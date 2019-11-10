|
He was born to John and Mildred Rigolizzo on December 10, 1933 in Hammonton, NJ and passed away on November 7, 2019 in Haddonfield, NJ at the age of 85. After graduating as Salutatorian from Hammonton High School (1951), he pursued studies in medicine. He was most proud of his Jesuit degrees including a BS from George-town University (1955) and an MD from Georgetown Univer-sity Medical School (1959). He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia (1964). He considered it his ultimate privilege to care for his patients as a physician at Our Lady of Lourdes, West Jersey/ Virtua and Cooper Hospitals for nearly 50 years. Dr. Riggs married Lola Burdick (also from Hammonton, NJ) in 1958. Together they raised their family in Haddonfield, NJ. He legacy includes 7 children: John C. Riggs, MD, Lo-Ann Davis (Christopher), Joseph A. Riggs Jr. (Debra), Anita Riggs, Dever Levy (Simon), James Riggs (Kim) & Lorina Kadar (Thomas). He is also lovingly survived by 24 Grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; his sister Marie Cappuccio (Anthony); and sister-in-law Helen Rigolizzo (wife of his brother John). Friends and family are invited to attend his Viewing(s) on either Thursday, November 14th from 4 to 8 P.M. or Friday, November 15th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. His Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 16th at 10:30 A.M. at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church and can be viewed live at ctkhaddonfield.org/webcam. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to either: Christ the King Church Online ctkhaddonfield.org/parish-giving By Mail: Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Please designate your gift in memory of Dr. Joseph Riggs OR George-town University Online: giving.georgetown.edu By Mail: Georgetown University Gift Processing Department, Number 0734, Washington, DC 20073-0734. Please designate your gift in memory of Dr. Joseph Riggs. Arrangements HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
