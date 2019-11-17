|
|
SUCHECKI
JOSEPH A.
On Nov. 13, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Zalik) Rieger Suchecki; step-father of Phyllis Rieger, Elaine Flynn (Daniel), and Frank Rieger. Daughters from a previous marriage, Mary Ellen, Joanne, and Diane. Prayer Service Thurs. Nov. 21st, 11 A.M. at the THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 German-town Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Visitation 10:30 to 11 A.M. Memorials may be made to The Ambler Senior Center, 45 Forrest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002.
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019