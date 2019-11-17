Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
View Map
JOSEPH A. SUCHECKI Notice
SUCHECKI
JOSEPH A.
On Nov. 13, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Zalik) Rieger Suchecki; step-father of Phyllis Rieger, Elaine Flynn (Daniel), and Frank Rieger. Daughters from a previous marriage, Mary Ellen, Joanne, and Diane. Prayer Service Thurs. Nov. 21st, 11 A.M. at the THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 German-town Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Visitation 10:30 to 11 A.M. Memorials may be made to The Ambler Senior Center, 45 Forrest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019
