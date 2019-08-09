Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH TORITTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. TORITTO Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. TORITTO Sr. Notice
TORITTO
JOSEPH A., SR.


August 7, 2019. Joe passed away
peacefully at Vitas Hospice in South Phila-delphia surrounded by his wife, children and grand- children. Beloved husband of 62 years to Anna Marie "Nancy" (nee McCormick). Devoted father of Daria (Joseph) Viola, Tara (Salvatore) Lancellotti, Joseph Toritto, Jr., Krista (Carmen) Sylvester, Jana (Frank) Barbera, and Joy (Jonathan) Spadaford. Loving grandfather of Alexandra (Alberto) Vernacchio, Desiree (Anthony) Fusco, Juliette, Joseph, Veronica, Rocco, Carmen, Christopher, Nicholas, Frankie, Livia, Noelle, James, and Jackson. Great-grandfather of Juliana, Anthony, Salvatore, Giancarlo, Cristiano, Valentina, and Kensley. Brother of Nicholas (Beth) Toritto, and the late Jennie Toritto and Rocco Toritto. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joe was a Philadelphia Police Officer for 12 years and an employee of the Philadelphia School District for over 20 years. Joe was also the owner and operator of Right Way Driv-ing School from 1969 - 2016.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his family MONDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Monica's Church.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo
logo

logo


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now