|
|
TORITTO
JOSEPH A., SR.
August 7, 2019. Joe passed away
peacefully at Vitas Hospice in South Phila-delphia surrounded by his wife, children and grand- children. Beloved husband of 62 years to Anna Marie "Nancy" (nee McCormick). Devoted father of Daria (Joseph) Viola, Tara (Salvatore) Lancellotti, Joseph Toritto, Jr., Krista (Carmen) Sylvester, Jana (Frank) Barbera, and Joy (Jonathan) Spadaford. Loving grandfather of Alexandra (Alberto) Vernacchio, Desiree (Anthony) Fusco, Juliette, Joseph, Veronica, Rocco, Carmen, Christopher, Nicholas, Frankie, Livia, Noelle, James, and Jackson. Great-grandfather of Juliana, Anthony, Salvatore, Giancarlo, Cristiano, Valentina, and Kensley. Brother of Nicholas (Beth) Toritto, and the late Jennie Toritto and Rocco Toritto. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joe was a Philadelphia Police Officer for 12 years and an employee of the Philadelphia School District for over 20 years. Joe was also the owner and operator of Right Way Driv-ing School from 1969 - 2016.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his family MONDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Monica's Church.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019