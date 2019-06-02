Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
166 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA
JOSEPH A. VILLANTE Notice
VILLANTE
JOSEPH A.


Suddenly and tragically on May 28, 2019. Age 31. Loving and devoted son of Evonne (nee Bullion) and the late John; brother of John A; devoted nephew of Keith (Marie) Bullion; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and friends. Joseph was a security officer for Thomas Jefferson Hospital and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Monday eve 6-9 and Tuesday 8:15 - 9:15 A.M. at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, 166 S. Broad St. Phila. Int. will be private.


Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
