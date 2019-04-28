Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
JOSEPH WALL
JOSEPH A. WALL

JOSEPH A. WALL Notice
WALL
JOSEPH A.
Passed away April 23, 2019. Husband of Patricia (nee McLaughlin). Father of Michelle Love (Ben), Patti Ploucher, Jaclyn Brettle (Dan), and John Ploucher. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy Lisk, Frances Zuccarelli, Anne Jasich, Eileen Wydra, and the late Albert C. Wall, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday Eve. 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 PM and Wednesday 8:00 A.M. – 9:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to U.S.O., PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 or to Norphans, PO Box 11856, Phila., PA 19128 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
