|
|
WALL
JOSEPH A.
Passed away April 23, 2019. Husband of Patricia (nee McLaughlin). Father of Michelle Love (Ben), Patti Ploucher, Jaclyn Brettle (Dan), and John Ploucher. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy Lisk, Frances Zuccarelli, Anne Jasich, Eileen Wydra, and the late Albert C. Wall, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday Eve. 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 PM and Wednesday 8:00 A.M. – 9:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to U.S.O., PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 or to Norphans, PO Box 11856, Phila., PA 19128 would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019