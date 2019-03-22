Home

88, of Columbus, NC, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC. Born August 7, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Rocco and Margaret Paglia. He was an alumnus of Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from City Government in Philadelphia. Surviving are his spouse, Kathleen Kegerreis Paglia, and children, Joseph Michael Paglia of Philadelphia, and Anne Margaret Paglia-Staples of King of Prussia, PA. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at

www.AshevilleMortuaryServices.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
