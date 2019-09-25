|
|
TALLUTO
JOSEPH A.M. "CHIP"
Passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019, age 74.
Son of the late Joseph and Genevieve Talluto, brother of the late Michael Talluto.
Devoted husband of Carmella (nee Lanzalotti). Loving father of Angela (Martin) Storti, Joanne (Christopher) Brown, Joseph F. (Monica) Talluto, Jennifer Talluto. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, brother of Nina Talluto-Kimmel, Marialena Talluto-Storti and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday eve 5 - 8 P.M. at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, 2811 West Chester Pk. Broomall. Funeral Sat. ALL IN CHURCH 9:00-10:30 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Joseph LaCroce Foundation (www.josephlacrocefoundation.org) or The Barbara A. Colameco Cancer Transportation Fund,www.baccancerfund.org).
Jim Stigale Funeral Director.
Condolences can be made at
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019