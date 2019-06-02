Home

Age 68, May 31, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Firefighter with the Phila. Fire Dept. for 33 years. Loving husband of Tina. Beloved father of Kelly Schultz (Marty). Brother of Bernadette (Dan), Daniel (Donna), Francis, Regina (Dave) and the late Michael (Nora). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday evening, 6 to 8 P.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila, PA 19154. Funeral Mass will be Thursday morning, 9:15 A.M. at St. Anselm Church. Interment is 11 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Gift of Life, 401 N. Third St., Phila., PA 19123, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
